Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.