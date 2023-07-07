Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $63.88 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

