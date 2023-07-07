Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

