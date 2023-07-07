Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $36.74 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

