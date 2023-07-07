Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.10. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. CL King increased their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

