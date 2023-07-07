Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $31,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Westlake’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westlake from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

