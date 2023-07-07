Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE OUT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

