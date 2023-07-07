Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $15,035,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $10,235,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.93.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.