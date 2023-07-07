Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

