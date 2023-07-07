Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,114,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

