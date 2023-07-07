Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,105. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

