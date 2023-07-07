Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,216 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.21 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.