Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Avnet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.9 %

Avnet stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

