Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

