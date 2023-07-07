Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Innospec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innospec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

