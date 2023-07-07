Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE WD opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

