Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

