Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glaukos by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 297,021 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $69.25 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,847,168.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 91,134 shares of company stock worth $6,169,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

