Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

