Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $782.36 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $815.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

