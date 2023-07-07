Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

GMS opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.83. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

