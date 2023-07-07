Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

PPBI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

