Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

