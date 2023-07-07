Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Vontier Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.