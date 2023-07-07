Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

