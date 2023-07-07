Lufax (NYSE:LU) Given New $1.80 Price Target at Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LU. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Lufax Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE LU opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

