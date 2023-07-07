Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.05 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

