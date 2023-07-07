LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.05

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.05 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.35 ($1.06), with a volume of 188581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.95 ($1.07).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXI REIT from GBX 176 ($2.23) to GBX 124 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

