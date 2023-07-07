MAG Silver (MAG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/18/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $10.54 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 307,688 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $3,647,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

