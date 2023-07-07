MAG Silver (MAG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/29/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/29/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/26/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/25/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/24/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/23/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
Shares of MAG opened at $10.54 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.05.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.