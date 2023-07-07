Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,661,000 after purchasing an additional 451,684 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,507,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,885,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.