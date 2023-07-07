Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 297 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.72) to GBX 297 ($3.77) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 279 ($3.54).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Man Group stock opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 606.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.