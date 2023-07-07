MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of HZO opened at $33.63 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

