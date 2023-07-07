Mark J. Foley Sells 26,279 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.76. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

