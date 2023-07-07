Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $185.67 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $189.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average is $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 114,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

