Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $470.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $450.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.45.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $440.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $462.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

