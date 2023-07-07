Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 7,334 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $483,090.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

