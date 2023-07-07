Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,181,556. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matson Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.