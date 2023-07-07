McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.40.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.6 %

MKC opened at $85.71 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.