mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

mCloud Technologies Stock Performance

About mCloud Technologies

Shares of MCLD opened at $0.46 on Friday. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

