MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 901,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.31. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

