MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.87

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.87 and traded as high as C$21.71. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$21.32, with a volume of 2,022,402 shares changing hands.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2269353 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

