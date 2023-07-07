Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.05. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

