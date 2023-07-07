Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.48.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

