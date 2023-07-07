Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,294.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,347.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,448.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.