MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.70 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

MTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

