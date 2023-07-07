MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.