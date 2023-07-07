Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EW opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

