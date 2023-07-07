MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $322.21

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.21 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.04). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.06), with a volume of 20,336 shares.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.76 million, a P/E ratio of -551.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 52.57 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

(Free Report)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.