Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Sells 5,498 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.25 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $998.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

