Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.13. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 173,971 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 106,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 797,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,660 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

